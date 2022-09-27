SECTIONS

President William Ruto unveils Cabinet nominees, appoints Prime Cabinet Secretary

By Betty Njeru | 58m ago

President William Ruto with his deputy Rigathi Gachagua at State House, Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

President William Ruto has this evening unveiled his new Cabinet, hours after meeting former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet.

Musalia Mudavadi has been nominated for the Prime Cabinet Secretary position.

The Cabinet nominees are as follows:

  1. Interior and National Administration- Prof Kithure Kindiki
  2. National Treasury and Planning- Prof Njuguna Ndung’u
  3. Public Service and Gender- Aisha Jumwa Katana
  4. Defence-Aden Duale
  5. Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation –Alice Wahome
  6. Foreign and Diaspora Affairs- Alfred Mutua
  7. Trade, Investments, and Industry- Moses Kuria
  8. East African Community- Rebecca Miano
  9. Roads, Transport and Public Works- Kipchumba Murkomen
  10. Environment and Forestry- Roselinda Tuya
  11. Lands, Housing and Urban Development- Zacharia Mwangi Njeru
  12. Tourism, Wildlife, and Heritage- Penina Malonza
  13. Agriculture and Livestock- Mithika Linturi
  14. Health- Susan Wafula
  15. Information, Communications and Digital Economy- Eliud Owalo
  16. Education- Ezekiel Machogu
  17. Energy and Petroleum- Davis Chirchir
  18. Youth Affairs, Sports and The Arts- Ababu Nawamba
  19. Cooperatives and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) development- Simon Chelugui
  20. Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs- Salim Mvurya
  21. Labour and Social Protection- Florence Bore

The president has also named Justin Muturi as the Attorney General.

In his cabinet-level appointments, Ruto named Harriet Chigai as an advisor to the Women’s Rights Agency, Monica Juma as Advisor to National Security Council, and Mercy Wanjau- Secretary to the Cabinet.

Ruto on Tuesday morning met Cabinet Secretaries under Uhuru’s administration at Nairobi’s State House.

The agenda centered on the state of the economy, assessment of the ongoing drought situation, the security situation in the country, and the Ebola Virus Disease outbreak in Uganda.

Related Topics

Ruto Cabinet William Ruto Musalia Mudavadi Rigathi Gachagua
.

Latest Stories

Scorpions lead women's league after fifth consecutive victory
Scorpions lead women's league after fifth consecutive victory
Hockey
By Washington Onyango
6 mins ago
President William Ruto names heavily political Cabinet
National
By Patrick Vidija
19 mins ago
News Quiz: How well do you know Arsenal Football Club?
Quizzes
By Robert Abong'o
36 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

Scorpions lead women's league after fifth consecutive victory
By Washington Onyango 6 mins ago
Scorpions lead women's league after fifth consecutive victory
President William Ruto names heavily political Cabinet
By Patrick Vidija 19 mins ago
President William Ruto names heavily political Cabinet
News Quiz: How well do you know Arsenal Football Club?
By Robert Abong'o 36 mins ago
News Quiz: How well do you know Arsenal Football Club?
Police IG Mutyambai proceeds on terminal leave as DCI boss Kinoti resigns
By Fred Kagonye 42 mins ago
Police IG Mutyambai proceeds on terminal leave as DCI boss Kinoti resigns

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved