President William Ruto unveils Cabinet nominees, appoints Prime Cabinet Secretary

President William Ruto with his deputy Rigathi Gachagua at State House, Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]
President William Ruto has this evening unveiled his new Cabinet, hours after
meeting former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet.
Musalia Mudavadi has been nominated for the Prime Cabinet Secretary position.
The Cabinet nominees are as follows:
Interior and National Administration- Prof Kithure Kindiki
National Treasury and Planning- Prof Njuguna Ndung’u
Public Service and Gender- Aisha Jumwa Katana
Defence-Aden Duale
Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation –Alice Wahome
Foreign and Diaspora Affairs- Alfred Mutua
Trade, Investments, and Industry- Moses Kuria
East African Community- Rebecca Miano
Roads, Transport and Public Works- Kipchumba Murkomen
Environment and Forestry- Roselinda Tuya
Lands, Housing and Urban Development- Zacharia Mwangi Njeru
Tourism, Wildlife, and Heritage- Penina Malonza
Agriculture and Livestock- Mithika Linturi
Health- Susan Wafula
Information, Communications and Digital Economy- Eliud Owalo
Education- Ezekiel Machogu
Energy and Petroleum- Davis Chirchir
Youth Affairs, Sports and The Arts- Ababu Nawamba
Cooperatives and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) development- Simon Chelugui
Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs- Salim Mvurya
Labour and Social Protection- Florence Bore
The president has also named Justin Muturi as the Attorney General.
In his cabinet-level appointments, Ruto named Harriet Chigai as an advisor to the Women’s Rights Agency, Monica Juma as Advisor to National Security Council, and Mercy Wanjau- Secretary to the Cabinet.
Ruto on Tuesday morning
met Cabinet Secretaries under Uhuru’s administration at Nairobi’s State House.
The agenda centered on the state of the economy, assessment of the ongoing drought situation,
the security situation in the country, and the Ebola Virus Disease outbreak in Uganda.