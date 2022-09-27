President William Ruto unveils Cabinet nominees, appoints Prime Cabinet Secretary

President William Ruto with his deputy Rigathi Gachagua at State House, Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

President William Ruto has this evening unveiled his new Cabinet, hours after meeting former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet.

Musalia Mudavadi has been nominated for the Prime Cabinet Secretary position.

The Cabinet nominees are as follows:

Interior and National Administration- Prof Kithure Kindiki National Treasury and Planning- Prof Njuguna Ndung’u Public Service and Gender- Aisha Jumwa Katana Defence-Aden Duale Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation –Alice Wahome Foreign and Diaspora Affairs- Alfred Mutua Trade, Investments, and Industry- Moses Kuria East African Community- Rebecca Miano Roads, Transport and Public Works- Kipchumba Murkomen Environment and Forestry- Roselinda Tuya Lands, Housing and Urban Development- Zacharia Mwangi Njeru Tourism, Wildlife, and Heritage- Penina Malonza Agriculture and Livestock- Mithika Linturi Health- Susan Wafula Information, Communications and Digital Economy- Eliud Owalo Education- Ezekiel Machogu Energy and Petroleum- Davis Chirchir Youth Affairs, Sports and The Arts- Ababu Nawamba Cooperatives and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) development- Simon Chelugui Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs- Salim Mvurya Labour and Social Protection- Florence Bore

The president has also named Justin Muturi as the Attorney General.

In his cabinet-level appointments, Ruto named Harriet Chigai as an advisor to the Women’s Rights Agency, Monica Juma as Advisor to National Security Council, and Mercy Wanjau- Secretary to the Cabinet.

Ruto on Tuesday morning met Cabinet Secretaries under Uhuru’s administration at Nairobi’s State House.

The agenda centered on the state of the economy, assessment of the ongoing drought situation, the security situation in the country, and the Ebola Virus Disease outbreak in Uganda.