SECTIONS

Lawyer Paul Gicheru's family yet to decide on postmortem

By Mate Tongola | 1h ago
Lawyer John Khaminwa addresses members of the press. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The family of the late lawyer Paul Gicheru, who died at his Karen home yesterday is now faulting reports that the deceased was poisoned.

Through their lawyer John Khaminwa, the family has refuted reports on social media claiming that Gicheru died of food poisoning, and also led to his son’s admission to hospital last evening.

“He was in a stressful condition and was not himself. What I am reading on social media that he probably ate some food poison is not true. For the son who is now in hospital appears to me that he was shaken after seeing his father dying,” Khanimwa told journalists outside Gicheru’s home in Karen, Nairobi.

At the same time, the family lawyer stated that Gicheru rarely ate food from outside and always enjoyed a home-cooked meal, hence ruling out the ‘poisoning’ angle.
The family is however yet to decide if a postmortem will be conducted on Gicheru’s body or not.

Lawyer Paul Gicheru, who on November 2, 2020 surrendered to authorities of the Netherlands-based International Criminal Court (ICC), died on Monday, September 26, at his home, months before knowing his fate after the close of the trial at ICC in late June.

Trial Judge Miatta Maria Samba had announced that the chamber would deliberate on the proceedings and, within a reasonable period, pronounce its decision on either conviction or acquittal.

This is after an arrest warrant was issued against him for corruptly influencing witnesses of the Court.

Related Topics

Paul Gicheru John Khaminwa ICC
.

Latest Stories

Uhuru Park to be reopened to public in December
Uhuru Park to be reopened to public in December
Nairobi
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
32 mins ago
Why Babu Owino is unimpressed by Matiang'i's laugh
News
By Vincent Kejitan
33 mins ago
US women win record 27th straight game at World Cup
Basketball
By Associated Press
38 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

Uhuru Park to be reopened to public in December
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 32 mins ago
Uhuru Park to be reopened to public in December
US women win record 27th straight game at World Cup
By Associated Press 38 mins ago
US women win record 27th straight game at World Cup
What lawyer Gicheru said about his surrender at The Hague
By Paul Ogemba 1 hr ago
What lawyer Gicheru said about his surrender at The Hague
Lawyer Paul Gicheru's family yet to decide on postmortem
By Mate Tongola 1 hr ago
Lawyer Paul Gicheru's family yet to decide on postmortem
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2015 Toyota Land Cruiser V6
  • 2015 Toyota Land Cruiser V6
  • Mileage : 57000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 4,250,000
2013 Nissan Note Dig S
  • 2013 Nissan Note Dig S
  • Mileage : 125000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2013
  • Price: KES 730,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • 3 Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • House Type:Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 7,250,000
Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 15,900,000
Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • 3 Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • House Type:Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 32,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT OFFICERS
  • Employer:
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Chief Security Officer
  • Employer: Kenya Methodist University (KeMU)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Quality Assurance Officer
  • Employer: Kenya Methodist University (KeMU)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • County Chief Officers - Administration and Devolution
  • Employer: Nakuru County Government
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nakuru

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved