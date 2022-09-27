Lawyer Paul Gicheru's family yet to decide on postmortem

Lawyer John Khaminwa addresses members of the press. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The family of the late lawyer Paul Gicheru, who died at his Karen home yesterday is now faulting reports that the deceased was poisoned.

Through their lawyer John Khaminwa, the family has refuted reports on social media claiming that Gicheru died of food poisoning, and also led to his son’s admission to hospital last evening.

“He was in a stressful condition and was not himself. What I am reading on social media that he probably ate some food poison is not true. For the son who is now in hospital appears to me that he was shaken after seeing his father dying,” Khanimwa told journalists outside Gicheru’s home in Karen, Nairobi.

At the same time, the family lawyer stated that Gicheru rarely ate food from outside and always enjoyed a home-cooked meal, hence ruling out the ‘poisoning’ angle.

The family is however yet to decide if a postmortem will be conducted on Gicheru’s body or not.

Lawyer Paul Gicheru, who on November 2, 2020 surrendered to authorities of the Netherlands-based International Criminal Court (ICC), died on Monday, September 26, at his home, months before knowing his fate after the close of the trial at ICC in late June.

Trial Judge Miatta Maria Samba had announced that the chamber would deliberate on the proceedings and, within a reasonable period, pronounce its decision on either conviction or acquittal.

This is after an arrest warrant was issued against him for corruptly influencing witnesses of the Court.