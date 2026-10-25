The price of compassion: Pauline Kawira turns painful nursing ordeal into a book

Pauline Kawira had been in the hospital for 15 hours, attending to sick babies. She was exhausted.
When she finally stepped out of the ward to head home, still wearing her nursing apron, all she wanted was to rest.
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