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Burudi Nabwera: Pioneer diplomat who amassed power as Kanu hawk

By Prestone Murunga | Oct. 25, 2026
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Born in a rural village in Kakamega County, Nabwera rose through education, diplomacy and politics to become one of the most influential figures in the administrations of founding president Jomo Kenyatta and his successor Daniel arap Moi. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s pioneer diplomat, Burudi Nabwera, lived through some of the most consequential chapters in the country’s international relations and political history.

Born in a rural village in Kakamega County, Nabwera rose through education, diplomacy and politics to become one of the most influential figures in the administrations of founding president Jomo Kenyatta and his successor Daniel arap Moi.

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