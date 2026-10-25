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UPDATE: Kanga accident leaves 22 people dead, scores injured

By Standard Reporter | Oct. 25, 2026
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At least 22 people have been confirmed dead and scores injured after a head-on collision in Kanga area on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

Makueni County Commissioner Abdulahi Khalif said the morning accident occurred after the driver of a church bus, carrying 45 passengers from Nairobi direction towards Mombasa, attempted to overtake a fleet of vehicles before the head-on collision.

“The driver of the Word Church International attempted to overtake several vehicles. While overtaking, the bus swayed off the road to the right and collided head-on with the truck, which was also avoiding the collision,” said Khalif.

He said as a result of the impact, half of the bus body was ripped off.

Makueni health chief officer Dr Mulei Mbithi said 17 people died on the spot, while 5 others succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at Mtito Andei Sub-County Hospital.

16 patients are currently receiving treatment at the same facility, while two others have since been transferred to Makindu Sub-County Hospital for further treatment.

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Related Topics

Kanga Accident Kanga Fatal Accident Kanga Accident Death Toll Nairobi-Mombasa High Way Accidents
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