UPDATE: Kanga accident leaves 22 people dead, scores injured

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At least 22 people have been confirmed dead and scores injured after a head-on collision in Kanga area on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

Makueni County Commissioner Abdulahi Khalif said the morning accident occurred after the driver of a church bus, carrying 45 passengers from Nairobi direction towards Mombasa, attempted to overtake a fleet of vehicles before the head-on collision.

“The driver of the Word Church International attempted to overtake several vehicles. While overtaking, the bus swayed off the road to the right and collided head-on with the truck, which was also avoiding the collision,” said Khalif.

He said as a result of the impact, half of the bus body was ripped off.

Makueni health chief officer Dr Mulei Mbithi said 17 people died on the spot, while 5 others succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at Mtito Andei Sub-County Hospital.

16 patients are currently receiving treatment at the same facility, while two others have since been transferred to Makindu Sub-County Hospital for further treatment.