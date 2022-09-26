Lawyer facing ICC witness interference case Paul Gicheru dead

Lawyer Paul Gicheru. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru is dead. Gicheru has been found dead at his home in Karen, Nairobi, police have confirmed.

According to OB report number 54 filed at Karen Police Station, Gicheru had foam his mouth.

Gicheru, 52, was facing interference charges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands.

After one year and eight months from the date he travelled to the Hague, in July 2022 Gicheru closed his defence before Trial Chamber II Judge Maria Samba, asserting his innocence.

The ICC, in its statement, said following the hearing that lasted two hours, it would hand its verdict within a reasonable time.

“Trial Chamber III will deliberate on the proceedings and, within a reasonable period, pronounce its decision on conviction or acquittal, pursuant to Article 74 of the Rome Statute. The Chamber bases its decision only on the applicable law and on evidence submitted and discussed before it at the trial,” the court statement read.

Gicheru was charged with eight counts of offences against the administration of justice. He denied all eight charges.

In his quest to counter the prosecution’s case, he did not call witnesses. Instead, he challenged the documents presented as evidence in court and the testimonies presented by eight prosecution witnesses.

Police also confirmed that Gicheru's son Allan Njoroge had been hospitalised.