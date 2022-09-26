Three dead as five-storey building collapses in Kirigiti, Kiambu county

Rescue operation underway as a five-storey building collapses in Kirigiti, Kiambu County [Dan Njenga, Standard]

Three people, among them two children died after a residential five-storey building collapsed in Kirigiti, Kiambu county, on Monday, September 26.

Confirming the early morning incident, Kiambu County Police Commander Perminius Kioi said the search and rescue operation was still underway.

He said three people had been rescued and rushed to Kiambu Level 5 Hospital for specialised treatment.

The National Youth Service (NYS) and Kenya Police Service are part of the teams leading the rescue operation.

More to follow...