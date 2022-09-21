President Ruto says African countries need funding, support in war on Climate Change

President William Ruto says African countries need financial and technical support in the war on Climate Change.

Ruto made the remarks on Wednesday, September 21, at a meeting of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on climate change, where he was the chairperson.

In his address, Ruto argued that African countries only contribute less than four per cent of harmful emissions yet it was the most affected region.

“African countries will need financial and technical support for a just transition to low carbon, clean technologies to drive our industrial and productive sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure development and job creation,” Ruto told other African Heads of State.

“The recently released Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Report confirmed that Africa is impacted more than other regions by climate change; despite our contribution of less than 4% of total emissions,” he added.

Congratulating President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt for hosting this year’s UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, CoP27, Ruto urged African leaders to enhance their climate change adaptation efforts.

“I would like to thank H.E President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, for taking leadership in hosting the event, on behalf of Africa, in Sham El Sheik this November,”

COP 27 will be hosted at Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre (SHICC) from Sunday, November 6, to Friday, November 18, 2022.

The main objective of the conference will be to build on previous successes as well as pave the way for future ambition to effectively tackle the global challenge of climate change.