Elated residents follow swearing-in ceremony on giant screens outdoors and TV

Eldoret residents following President William Ruto’s swearing-in on a giant screen. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Many Kenyans yesterday followed President William Ruto’s swearing-in on TV and on giant screens.

Eldoret town experienced heavy rains which some residents said symbolised blessings.

Due to the rains, many residents followed the proceedings on their televisions.

Armed with umbrellas, those without televisions walked to their neighbours’ homes while others opted to follow the events from pubs and restaurants in the shopping centres.

The rains disrupted a crowd that had started building up along Uganda Road to watch the event on a giant screen.

Some of the people took cover in eateries in town from where they continued watching the event. The eateries made record sales as a result.

Eldoret town, the commercial hub of the North Rift region, had unusually few residents as most families followed Dr Ruto’s inauguration on a day that had also been declared a public holiday.

There was less traffic in the usually busy streets as most residents remained indoors.

“I decided to watch the event on TV at home rather than make the long trip to Nairobi. We are glad as we witness a peaceful transition in our beloved country,” Paul Rotich, a resident of Nandi, told The Standard.

Marusin Kogo from North Rift said he chose to remain at home and follow the swearing-in ceremony on TV.

“As Kenyans, we are happy that the entire electioneering period and the transition has been peaceful, and we expect the new government to deliver services equally to all citizens without bias,” said Mr Kogo.

In Nyeri County, residents followed the swearing-in at Whispers Park, where a screen was mounted by the county government.

The busy streets of Nyeri were abandoned as locals who were not at Whispers or at hotels stayed indoors to follow the proceedings at home.

Governor Mutahi Kahiga’s administration also facilitated another screen at Karatina market in Mathira Constituency, which is the home of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Locals who spoke with The Standard said they were keen on the Kasarani affairs as their son was being sworn in as the deputy president.

John Ndiritu said Gachagua had raised Nyeri County to national status for the second time after it produced the third president Mwai Kibaki.

Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu who watched the swearing-in from his Nanyuki offices said the issue of insecurity would after all be dealt with as Ruto had promised. Kisii residents following the swearing-in on phone along Agha Khan walk. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

“We expect him to sort this issue once and for all as he promised us. We will work hand in hand with his administration to make sure that this comes to an end,” he said.

Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha congratulated Ruto, saying that the county was set to benefit through his bottom-up model.

“The president has assured us of cheap farm inputs as well as funding our young people. These are the majority in our county as well as the farmers. We expect to get subsidised fertiliser so that our farmers can benefit. It is a great honour to have him as the fifth president,” he said.

In Meru County, James Murithi said he was keen to watch the historic event.

“It is my first time to watch a president take the oath of office because I was sick in hospital when President Uhuru Kenyatta was being sworn in after the 2017 elections,” said Murithi.

The car parks in Muranga town were deserted save for a few eateries and shops.

Peter Kiarie said he had to close his shop at 10am upon learning that hundreds of people had travelled to Kasarani Sports Complex.

Many restaurants in Kakamega town, including Amazon, Kuku joint and Kitale Inn were full. Revellers enjoyed meals and drinks as they followed the event at Kasarani Sports Complex.

“We expect our president to fulfil his campaign pledges,” said Titus Ombima.

Moses Wekesa, a bar owner in Kakamega town, said he allowed people to watch television on his premises because it was a historic moment for the country.

“It was a way of attracting customers, we are happy that everything went on well,” he said.

Abel Kaskon, a boda boda rider said he expects the prices of petrol to be lowered “because we in boda boda sector have suffered a lot.”

Youth who spoke to The Standard in Nakuru County said the president should continue to preach peace, unite the nation and create employment opportunities. Revellers following the swearing-in at a restaurant in Mombasa. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

James Macharia, a businessman, said Ruto must keep the promises he made to uplift the common mwananchi.

In Kisumu’s Kondele residents went on with their businesses as usual. Only a handful sat in groups to discuss the regime change.

Fredrick Owino, a boda boda operator, claimed that they believe the time for revenge is in the past and that all Kenyans will be treated equally.

“We are hoping that the president will consider the region also. We do not want Nyanza to be treated as an opposition zone again,” said Owino.

In Bondo, it was business as usual. A few residents followed the inauguration at a movie shop. They urged the president to heal the country.

In Migori County, residents said they are optimistic the region will not be marginalised.

A number of residents followed the inauguration on radio and TV in their homes. Many went on with their businesses as usual. “We have been in opposition. Whether Ruto absorbs us in his government or not we will still survive,” Martin Ouma said.

Suna West MP Peter Masara said Ruto’ should consider all Kenyans.

“Let him serve his term. We will not make noise about what he decides,” Mr Masara said.

[Reporting by Titus Too, Phares Mutembei, Boniface Gikandi, Ndungu Gachane, Anne Atieno, Clinton Ambujo, Isaiah Gwengi, Yvonne Chepkwony and James Munyeki.]