Big day for William Ruto as era starts by savouring sweet victory to power

President Uhuru Kenyatta welcomes President-elect William Ruto at State House on Monday, September 12, 2022. [PSCU, Standard]

Today marks one of the life-changing moments for former Deputy President, now President William Ruto who will take the oath of office and become Kenya’s fifth president.

The event expected to be attended by more than 60,000 people including Heads of State from 20 African countries will be a dream come true for a former chicken seller who is set to ascend the highest office in the country.

Ruto met outgoing President Uhuru for the first time in months at State House, Nairobi, yesterday.

Accompanied by incoming First Lady Rachel, Ruto was received by Uhuru and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta marking the first steps of handing over of power.

According to the Ministry of Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho who also seats at the Assumption of the Office of the President Committee, Kenyans intending to attend the event are expected to arrive at the 60,000-capacity stadium by 4am to allow for security screening with the official event expected to commence at 10.30 am.

“Allowing 60,000 people who must undergo security screening requires a bit of time and we expect that everyone will be seated by 8am. We have gone through every detail and we are satisfied. We are ready for the ceremony,” said Kibicho.

In case there is an overflow, the PS said there is space in the arena capable of holding an additional 20,000 people.

According to the programme, Chief Justice Martha Koome and Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Ann Amadi will administer the oath of office to the President-elect and Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua.

This will be followed by President Uhuru surrendering the Instruments of Power and Authority to Ruto, which include the ceremonial military sword and the Constitution.

After the President-elect receives the instruments of power, Uhuru’s Presidential Standard will be lowered while Ruto’s will be hoisted. Thereafter A 21-gun salute will follow, and the outgoing president will be given his Standard by Chief of Defence Forces Robert Kibochi.

Uhuru will then be invited to deliver his valedictory speech.

In spite of the perceived bad blood between Uhuru and Ruto, in recent years, their meeting at State House yesterday heralds a new dawn even as the country expects to have a fresh start after 10 years of Jubilee government.

Similarly, the swearing-in ceremony is expected to proceed smoothly as the Assumption of the Office of the President Committee is tasked by law to facilitate the handing over from the outgoing President to President-elect. In a situation where there is a communication breakdown as was assumed between Uhuru and Ruto, the committee is also tasked with facilitating communication between the two.

President Kenyatta has faced criticism from Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders over what they claim is a deliberate attempt not to recognise Ruto’s victory.

In an interview with CNN on September 7, the President-elect said that Uhuru is yet to congratulate him despite the Supreme Court declaring him the winner of the August 9 polls.

“Unfortunately, President Kenyatta has not seen it fit to congratulate me. Maybe he’s a bit disillusioned or maybe he’s unhappy that I defeated his candidate, but that is the nature of politics,” Ruto said.

Despite their differences, President Kenyatta is expected to fulfill his constitutional mandate of handing over instruments of power to his two-time deputy president.

President Kenyatta is set to lead at least 20 Heads of State from across Africa who are expected to attend the inauguration of Ruto as president. An additional 2,500 VIPs including senior business persons, senior government officials from Africa and beyond as well as members of the diplomatic corps are expected to attend the event.

The US and China have confirmed that they have dispatched high level delegations to attend the ceremony.

The committee has also guaranteed maximum security tomorrow with at least 10,000 police officers expected to keep vigil throughout the event.