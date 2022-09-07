SECTIONS

Photos of Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta get Kenyans talking

By Standard Reporter | 49m ago
Azimio leader Raila Odinga (second left) and Presdient Uhuru Kenyatta (second right) with family members. [Twitter]

Photos of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga have surfaced online, two days after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition challenging the election of William Ruto as president-elect.

The photos doing rounds on social media have gotten Kenyans talking.

Kenyatta is seen shoulder to shoulder with Siaya Governor James Orengo, and Raila's campaign secretariat spokesperson Prof Makau Mutua.

Siaya Governor James Orengo (left), President Uhuru Kenyatta (centre) and Prof Makau Mutua. [Twitter]

In another photo, Kenyatta is captured next to Raila, Mama Ida Odinga, and two of their children.

At the time of publishing, The Standard could not independently verify the venue of the meeting.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta

The images surfaced a day after the outgoing Head of State addressed the nation, hours after the Supreme Court upheld the election victory of his successor, Deputy President William Ruto.

In an address on Monday, September 5, Uhuru expressed his views on the electoral process and the Supreme court verdict but declined to congratulate the president-elect.

