SECTIONS

You are now our president, Bondo residents tell William Ruto

By Isaiah Gwengi | 2h ago

President-elect William Ruto during an interdenominational prayer service at Larmudiac High school, grounds in Njoro, Nakuru on September 4, 2022.[Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Residents of Bondo town, the home of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga, have appealed to President-elect William Ruto's administration not to sideline the region.

Raila's Opoda home is situated a few kilometres from Bondo town. There were no protests or celebrations in the town with locals saying they were ready to work with the incoming government. They say Ruto is now their president and there is nothing they can do but accept his administration.

Calls to unite Kenya

Benard Obiero, a boda boda operator has asked President-elect Ruto to unite the country. "We have accepted the outcome and am urging youths to maintain peace. We'll have another chance in 2027 to make another decision on the ballot," said Mr Obiero.

Beatrice Akinyi, a trader at Migingo market says she was disappointed with the turn of events, while Caroline Agwel, 56, also a trader, urged the youth to work hard in order to eke a living.

Ms Agwel said despite the Supreme Court failing to rule in favour of Raila, all was not lost. "Raila remains our leader and we respect him for that. I started voting during the one-party State and I still believe that the Luo community will one day get a leader to take over from Raila," said Ms Agwel.

Implement Baba Care

Another resident, David Alao, asked the new government to consider scrapping the Competency-Based Curriculum saying it was expensive. "Let the new president consider some of the ideas that Mr Odinga had like Baba Care and also create employment for the youth," Mr Alao said. 

Andrew Odhiambo, a trader, said he was hopeful Ruto would be a leader for all. He urged residents to unite and work hard for the sake of development. "In politics, everything is possible and we're hoping to see Mr Odinga and the new president working together," he said.

Moses Oyugi, a resident, expressed shock at the supreme court verdict but said Kenyans have to support the new government.

Related Topics

William Ruto Supreme Court Election 2022 Raila Odinga
.

Latest Stories

Hockey champions Nyamira Girls ready to conquer national games in Nakuru
Hockey champions Nyamira Girls ready to conquer national games in Nakuru
Sports
By Washington Onyango
18 mins ago
Focus shifts to transition committee ahead of Ruto's swearing-in
National
By Allan Mungai
21 mins ago
Why bargain hunting wave could be exposing consumers to fake products
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
44 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

Hockey champions Nyamira Girls ready to conquer national games in Nakuru
By Washington Onyango 18 mins ago
Hockey champions Nyamira Girls ready to conquer national games in Nakuru
Focus shifts to transition committee ahead of Ruto's swearing-in
By Allan Mungai 21 mins ago
Focus shifts to transition committee ahead of Ruto's swearing-in
Why bargain hunting wave could be exposing consumers to fake products
By Macharia Kamau 44 mins ago
Why bargain hunting wave could be exposing consumers to fake products
Kalonzo Musyoka reacts to the Supreme Court verdict
By Elaine Kirui 47 mins ago
Kalonzo Musyoka reacts to the Supreme Court verdict
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2005 Toyota Premio
  • 2005 Toyota Premio
  • Mileage : 145000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2005
  • Price: KES 630,000
2007 Nissan Note
  • 2007 Nissan Note
  • Mileage : 125000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2007
  • Price: KES 480,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Four Bedroom Townhouse For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Four Bedroom Townhouse For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Four Bedroom Townhouse For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 16,000,000
3 Bedroom House For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 3 Bedroom House For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:3 Bedroom House For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 8,500,000
Four Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Four Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Four Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 30,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Program Manager, Rural Kenya Financial Inclusion Facility (RK FINFA)
  • Employer: Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Senior Program Officer, Regional Food Trade & Resilience
  • Employer: Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA)
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Implementation & Liaison Officer, SEEDSAT
  • Employer: Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Health Economics Internship
  • Employer: Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI)
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved