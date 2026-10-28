Why South West State fighting in Somalia is threatening Kenya's security and miraa trade

Somalia parliament Speaker Abdulkadir Mohammed Nur says the Federal government should ask Kenya why it continues allowing terrorists to carry out violence in Somalia. [AFP]

Fighting in Somalia’s South West State is straining relations between Nairobi and Mogadishu, with potential consequences for regional security, diplomacy and trade.

Senior officials in Mogadishu are now accusing Kenya of habouring Somali terrorists allegedly plotting to destabilise their country while taking refuge in Nairobi hotels under State protection.