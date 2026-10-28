Personal branding of taxpayer-funded projects is illegal, court finds

Kajiado North MP Onesmus Ngogoyo at DCP headquarters in Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Barely can one fail to see images and names of politicians in virtually all projects, including motorbike shades made of counted iron sheets and wooden poles.

However, this will be a thing of the past after the High Court declared that personal branding of projects funded from taxpayers’ pockets is unconstitutional and illegal.