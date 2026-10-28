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KJSEA: How new exam rules are easing learners' anxiety

By Lewis Nyaundi and Gentrix Osano | Oct. 28, 2026
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Kakamega Hill School grade six candidates prepare for exams on October 26, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

The second cohort of students writing Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) ease in administration and conduct as schools and educators adapt to the new operational model.

The exam has eased the environment  around which examinations were conducted in the past 8-4-4, which was characterised by anxiety and tight security.

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KNEC 2026 Exams 2026 National Exams KJSEA Exams 2026 Exams Integrity
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