KJSEA: How new exam rules are easing learners' anxiety

The second cohort of students writing Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) ease in administration and conduct as schools and educators adapt to the new operational model.
The exam has eased the environment around which examinations were conducted in the past 8-4-4, which was characterised by anxiety and tight security.
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