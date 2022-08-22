Justina Wamae summoned for disciplinary action by Wajackoyah's Roots Party

Roots Party of Kenya running mate Justina Wamae at the presidential debate on July 19, 2022. [File, Standard]

George Wajackoyah’s Roots party of Kenya has called its presidential running mate Justina Wamae in the August 9 elections for disciplinary action.

This comes a fortnight since the two unsuccessfully attempted to get the presidency ticket jointly.

In a press statement on Monday afternoon, the party accused Wamae of misrepresenting the party’s stand as well as disassociating with its ideologies.

The party says it was acting on behalf of its leader.

“You have continuously and maliciously misrepresented the position of the party and that of the party leader having blocked him and other party officials,” Wajackoyah said.

“You have further made utterances that cannot be substantiated and which are against the party’s manifesto and purported to be the party’s spokesperson and on several occasions been quoted by the media,” he added.

According to the party, Wamae has on many occasions shown indirect support for the William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza coalition, a fact that contradicts the party’s stand.

“You also acknowledged our competitors’ victory through your sentiments quoted verbatim:- ‘H.E William Ruto and H.E Rigathi Gachagua are going to be our President and Deputy President respectively and I pray that our wonderful peaceful people of Kenya will accept the verdict. Congratulations H.E Ruto and H.E Rigathi on your victory. As the representative of the Kenyan Youth, I will support in any way I can to achieve a financially stable secure Kenya that is dignified across the globe',”

Two days ago, Wamae sent President-elect William Ruto a congratulatory message. That was four days after IEBC declared him the victor.

In her congratulatory message, Wamae said it took her 4 days to listen to arguments from all quotas on whether IEBC was free, fair and transparent.

"The Returning Officer in the constituency level would have been alarmed and mark you the national tallying centre had no power in determining the outcome of the 2022 Presidential election," Wamae said on Friday.