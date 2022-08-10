SECTIONS

Lang'ata MP Nixon Korir concedes defeat before final tally

By Mate Tongola | 1h ago
UDA Lang'ata parliamentary candidate Nixon Korir votes at Lang'ata Road Primary School on August 9, 2022. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Lang'ata MP Nixon Korir  has conceded defeat in the race where he sought to serve his constituents for a second term.

He made the announcement on Wednesday morning, way before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) gave the official results.

Through his Facebook and Instagram accounts, Korir thanked his constituents for the opportunity to serve for the last five years. He congratulated Phelix Odiwour aka Jalang’o who was leading in the tally as of Wednesday morning.

“To the people of Lang’ata, I sincerely thank you for according me an opportunity to be your Member of Parliament for the last 5 years. It’s been a great opportunity that gave me an avenue to contribute to our nation-building and service to the people,” he said.

Korir who vied on a UDA ticket in the hotly contested seat said his concession was a result of the tallied figures at his command centre which showed that Jalang’o was leading by an irreconcilable margin.

Siasa si chuki. God bless Langata,” he concluded.

