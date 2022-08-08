Mombasa, Kakamega governor races suspended

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chabukati [Esther Jeruto, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has suspended elections for the Mombasa and Kakamega gubernatorial race

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati on Monday, August 8, said ballot papers for gubernatorial positions had errors, including wrong pictures for the candidates and details.

At the same time, Chebukati announced the ballot paper details for Kacheliba and Pokot South Constituencies also had wrong details captured.

"As a result, the elections for the four positions have been suspended to a later date that will be announced through a gazette notice," said Chebukati.

The IEBC Chairperson also mentioned some areas where ballot papers had erroneously been taken to routed to other areas.

Ballot papers for the Mua County Assembly in Machakos County were erroneously sent to Kuresoi Constituency, Nakuru county, while those belonging to Tiaty Woman Representative seat in Baringo county were sent to Lamu county.

"The commission has since re-routed the ballot paper pallets to their rightful places using air transport," Chabukati added.

Chebukati also disclosed that the commission was privy to an incident where five IEBC officials caught meeting an MP aspirant in Ndhiwa, Homabay County.

"The commission has received information that five presiding officers and two clerks in Ndhiwa Constituency were allegedly caught by members of the public in the homested of an associate of a contestant in what was believed to be a meeting to plan or influence the outcome of the elections.

"Four of the poll officials were arrested and recorded statements at Ndhiwa police station. As aresult, the returning officer for Ndhiwa Constituency has dismissed the said four officials and replaced them with others," Chabukati said.