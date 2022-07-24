Venezuelans: Angry Ruto tells DCI boss Kinoti to leave IEBC alone

Deputy President William Ruto addresses Kisii residents at Kisii Sports Club on July 24, 2022. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has lashed out at the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti asking him to keep off election matters.

“We want to tell Kinoti to stop his foolishness. Kindly save your time. Stop writing us long letters. Leave matters of elections to IEBC. Give the chairman Wafula Chebukati his space,” he told a rally at Kapkatet stadium in Kericho County today.

Ruto said that arrest of three Venezuelans on Thursday at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport was being choreographed by government operatives and the Azimio coalition to distract Kenyans from the debate on the poorly performing economy.

He called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to separate his roles as the head of state and the patron of the Azimio coalition, whose presidential candidate is ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“Please do not confuse your duties as president and as chairperson of Azimio. You must serve all Kenyans equally. Support your Azimio project but remember you have a duty to 50 million Kenyans to guarantee their security,” he said.

He exuded confidence that he will win the elections saying: “Uhuru and Uhuru had managed to end the politics of hate, ethnicity and division that caused violence. I’m urging all Kenyans not to allow these people to push them to violence. We have beaten them already. They said they have the deep state and system yet they are the ones now making noise,” he said.

He added: "My political enemies cannot wish me away. I come from a humble background but because of God’s grace, today I am the Deputy President. God willing, and through the votes of Kenyans, I will be the fifth president. Let no one underrate or despise me."

The DP said over 90 per cent of those who supported the presidential ticket in 2013 and 2017 are still behind him and exuded confidence he will beat the ODM boss in the race that has attracted four candidates.

“Uhuru is human. We forgive and wish him well as he proceeds to retirement. We stood with you in your hour of need. But we respect your choice,” said Ruto.