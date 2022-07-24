William Ruto: I will attend presidential debate

Deputy President and Kenya Kwanza Presidential Candidate William Ruto during the launch of the manifesto at Kasarani Stadium. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto, who is also UDA flag bearer, says he will attend Tuesday’s presidential debate.

Speaking in Kericho where he continued drumming up support for his presidential bid, Ruto gave his promise.

“I want to assure Kenyans, that I will attend the debate because I want to explain to Kenyans the plan we have as Kenya Kwanza. On Tuesday I will be at the debate because Kenyans want to make informed choices,” Ruto said.

His confirmation comes just hours after Azimio One Kenya presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga pulled out of the debate. Through the Azimio Campaign Spokesman Prof Makau Mutua, Odinga termed the debate structure with opposing candidates joined together on stage as a ‘bad idea.’

“He [Our main opponent] is a man who has no regard for ethics, public morals, or shame. That is why he has demanded that the debate not focus on corruption, integrity, ethics and governance – the key existential questions that Kenya faces.

That is why we do not intend to share a national podium with a person who lacks basic decency. In lieu of a traditional debate, we plan to take part in a televised town hall at Jericho Social Hall in Nairobi’s Eastlands with ordinary Kenyans to offer our solutions to the challenges facing the country and common people,” read Prof Mutua’s statement.

Said Ruto of Raila: “He has feared attending the debate, because they have no agenda; they have no plan.”

Azimio One Kenya running mate Martha Karua while speaking on KBC on the other hand says she did not wish to be embroiled in a war of words with UDA’s Rigathi Gachagua at the Deputy Presidential debate.

“They wanted us to engage in a war of words. Because when you have no agenda and fear facing your past, you would not want to deliberate, but exchange words. What took me to the debate was to enumerate our agenda and it’s not the first time that I am attending a debate. There are debate rules and I adhered to them. He thought he was so smart to irk me, but they are now disappointed,” said Martha.

According to the Presidential Debates Secretariat, the debate will proceed as planned. The Head of the Presidential Debate Secretariat Clifford Machoka, said the date, venue, and timelines of the debate remain unchanged.

“The Kenya Presidential Debates Secretariat 2022 has taken note of the positions taken by the Kenya Kwanza and the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party regarding their participation in the 2022 Presidential Debate.

We continue to engage all stakeholders, including the various presidential campaign teams. We are committed to make the debates as inclusive and representative as possible, for the benefit of the Kenyan people. In accordance with the Presidential Debate Guidelines, we have shared the thematic areas with all the candidates and the moderators will endeavour to cover all the said topics within the set timeline. We affirm as per the Presidential Debates Guidelines, the moderators will select the questions to be asked, and shall NOT share the same with the candidates. They will NOT meet with any of the campaign teams or the candidates,” said Machoka.