SECTIONS

Raila Odinga will not take part in presidential debate - Azimio campaign spokesman Prof Makau Mutua

By Winfrey Owino | Jul 24th 2022
Azimio presidential campaign spokesman Makau Mutua. [File, Standard]

Raila Odinga will not participate in Tuesday’s presidential debate, Azimio la Umoja Presidential campaign spokesman Prof Makau Mutua says.

Odinga was scheduled to face off with his main rival Deputy President William Ruto in a debate in the event organised by the Media Council of Kenya.

In a statement released this morning, Prof Mutua said that Azimio’s presidential candidate would be having a town hall meeting with the electorate at Jericho Social Hall, Nairobi instead.

He added that the event would be televised.

“Unfortunately, a traditional debate structure with opposing candidates joined together on stage is a bad idea this year,” Mutua’s statement read in part.

According to Mutua, Azimio’s presidential had an excellent track record as opposed to his opponent adding that ‘rewarding a person with no regard for ethics with a debate would be a mistake.

“It would be a colossal mistake to reward such a person with a national debate. We will not help his failing campaign. He can explain himself and his poor record to voters without our help,” Mutua added.

In his statement, Mutua said the town hall meeting planned by the coalition will allow voters to interact with and ask questions to the coalition's presidential candidate and his running mate Martha Karua.

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

The event, he says, will be televised.

Two days ago, Roots Party Presidential Candidate George Wajackoyah threatened to boycott the presidential debate.

The debate is set to take place on Tuesday, July 26 at the Catholic University of East Africa (CUEA).

He argued that as currently set, the event is biased and meant to isolate other candidates.

As it stands, the debate is set to be held in two tiers.

The first tier will see Wajackoyah lock horns with his Agano Party counterpart David Mwaure on grounds that they are polled below five per cent in terms of popularity as per the latest opinion polls.

The second tier will see Deputy President William Ruto battle it out with former premier Raila Odinga since their popularity ratings are above five per cent according to the same opinion polls.

Related Topics

Raila Odinga Presidential Debate 2022 General Election
.

Similar Articles

Raila no show at presidential debate
Raila no show at presidential debate
Odinga was scheduled to face off with his main rival Deputy President William Ruto in a debate organised by the Media Council of Kenya.
National
By Winfrey Owino
2 hrs ago
.

Latest Stories

Omanyala is already in UK for Club Games
Omanyala is already in UK for Club Games
Athletics
By Jonathan Komen
25 mins ago
UN health agency chief declares monkeypox a global emergency
World
By Associated Press
27 mins ago
Should I date a younger man?
Lifestyle
By Winfrey Owino
38 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

Kinoti: Three Venezuelans were to meet a businessman in Nairobi
By Winfrey Owino 2 hrs ago
Kinoti: Three Venezuelans were to meet a businessman in Nairobi
Raila no show at presidential debate
By Winfrey Owino 2 hrs ago
Raila no show at presidential debate
First Lady to continue with charity work after leaving State House
By PSCU 4 hrs ago
First Lady to continue with charity work after leaving State House
Lies and more suspects: The untold story of a conspiracy to get rogue cops off the hook
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
Premium Lies and more suspects: The untold story of a conspiracy to get rogue cops off the hook

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel