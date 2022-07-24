Raila Odinga will not take part in presidential debate - Azimio campaign spokesman Prof Makau Mutua

Azimio presidential campaign spokesman Makau Mutua. [File, Standard]

Raila Odinga will not participate in Tuesday’s presidential debate, Azimio la Umoja Presidential campaign spokesman Prof Makau Mutua says.

Odinga was scheduled to face off with his main rival Deputy President William Ruto in a debate in the event organised by the Media Council of Kenya.

In a statement released this morning, Prof Mutua said that Azimio’s presidential candidate would be having a town hall meeting with the electorate at Jericho Social Hall, Nairobi instead.

He added that the event would be televised.

“Unfortunately, a traditional debate structure with opposing candidates joined together on stage is a bad idea this year,” Mutua’s statement read in part.

According to Mutua, Azimio’s presidential had an excellent track record as opposed to his opponent adding that ‘rewarding a person with no regard for ethics with a debate would be a mistake.

“It would be a colossal mistake to reward such a person with a national debate. We will not help his failing campaign. He can explain himself and his poor record to voters without our help,” Mutua added.

In his statement, Mutua said the town hall meeting planned by the coalition will allow voters to interact with and ask questions to the coalition's presidential candidate and his running mate Martha Karua. Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Two days ago, Roots Party Presidential Candidate George Wajackoyah threatened to boycott the presidential debate.

The debate is set to take place on Tuesday, July 26 at the Catholic University of East Africa (CUEA).

He argued that as currently set, the event is biased and meant to isolate other candidates.

As it stands, the debate is set to be held in two tiers.

The first tier will see Wajackoyah lock horns with his Agano Party counterpart David Mwaure on grounds that they are polled below five per cent in terms of popularity as per the latest opinion polls.

The second tier will see Deputy President William Ruto battle it out with former premier Raila Odinga since their popularity ratings are above five per cent according to the same opinion polls.