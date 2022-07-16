Amref Africa CEO Githinji Gitahi, Mark Bichachi appointed to various boards

Amref Health Africa CEO Dr. Githinji Gitahi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has appointed Amref Health Africa Chief Executive Dr Githinji Gitahi to the board of the National Cancer Institute.

Gitahi, who is also a member of the Board of Directors at the Standard Group, will serve for a period of three years at the cancer institute, together with Catherine Wachira, Agnes Kalekye, and Francisca Atieno Ongecha, effective July 13.

In the latest series of appointments gazetted on Friday, July 15, President Uhuru Kenyatta has also appointed Alphonse Kioko to chair the Tourism Fund Board for three years.

Political analyst Mark Bichachi has been named as a board member of the Capital Markets Authority (CMA). Bichachi will stay in the role for three years.

Other appointments published in the gazette notice include that of Peter Njoka, Robina Omosa, and Thomas Kairo, who have been named as members of the Kenya Airports Authority Board, for a period of three years.

Rachel Monyoncho and Bernard Mpayakuo Kaparo will now serve on the board of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) for three years, as gazetted by CS Kagwe.

Tourism CS Najib Balala has also appointed Angela Sheldrick, Chris Foot, and Jimmy Kariuki to serve on the board of the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) for the same period.

Cyrus Gitau is the new chairperson of the Kenya Universities Placement Board, a role he will serve for three years effective July 13. Gitau replaces Joe Ager.