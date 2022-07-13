SECTIONS

Rigathi Gachagua whisked to safety after chaos erupt during rally

By Phares Mutembei | Jul 13th 2022
Chaos rocked Rigathi Gachagua’s political rally in Igembe North on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

UDA deputy presidential candidate Rigathi Gachagua was on Wednesday afternoon whisked to safety after rival groups engaged in stone-throwing during a political rally at Mutuati in Igembe North, Meru County.

It is suspected local politics caused the hostility.

Police were forced to hurl teargas to disperse the rivaling groups.

Some of the rally attendees were forced to seek refuge at the Mutuati Sub-County Hospital as the chaos escalated.

Medics were forced to shield patients from the refuge-seekers.

Besides Gachagua, other leaders escorted to safety were Meru Senator Mithika Linturi and South Imenti Member of Parliament Kathuri Murungi.

After being taken to a safe area, Rigathi Gachagua and his entourage were flown out in a helicopter.

The Mathira Member of Parliament had earlier presided over peaceful political rallies in other parts of Meru County.

