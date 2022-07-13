SECTIONS

Interior CS Matiang'i cautions politicians against incitement

By David Njaaga | Jul 13th 2022
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i during  a pass-out parade for administrative officers in Embakasi, Nairobi [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has warned politicians against inciting violence as campaigns hit fever pitch. 

Matiang'i advised individuals seeking elective seats in the country to watch their rhetoric and refrain from inciting hatred.

“Elections come and go. There should never be an excuse to interfere with the stability of our country. I want to urge my brothers and sisters seeking elective offices to always remember that there will be tomorrow after August 9. Kenya is here, if not for us, to our future generations,” he said during an inspection of a pass-out parade for administrative officers in Embakasi, Nairobi.

With only 26 days to the General Election on August 9, the interior CS reaffirmed the government's commitment to guaranteeing a peaceful poll. 

“We have an obligation under the law to be objective, fair and firm in ensuring justice is done to every Kenyan regardless of their political affiliations, creed or background,” he said.

Matiang'i assured the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) that adequate security would be provided to ensure peaceful elections. 
“We at the security sector are prepared, ready and available to support the Constitutional institutions that will be conducting the elections to fulfil their mandates,” he said. 

His appeal comes a day after Commonwealth announced it had appointed former Botswana President Festus Mogae to lead the Commonwealth's observer group overseeing Kenya's polls.

Mogae will lead a team of 20 Commonwealth Secretariat officials who will arrive in the country on August 2, 2022.

“Election observation is an essential component of our efforts to support member countries to strengthen the processes, culture and institutions of democracy, and to enable citizen participation and representation at all levels,” Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland said in a statement.

Scotland said the election observer group will be in the country on special invitation by  IEBC. 

“We will be where we’ll be required to be and we will do everything that it takes to ensure the exercise [General Election] is conducted without any fear of insecurity.”

The latest development comes amid a more contentious political climate, with a recent poll showing the main contenders in a fierce contest for the State House race.

