I'm here to stay! President Uhuru Kenyatta says

President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing residents of Embakasi East on Tuesday, July 12 [PSCU]

President Uhuru Kenyatta is back on the campaign trail in support of Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua.

Speaking in Ruai, Embakasi East, President Uhuru, who for weeks had steered clear of politics, campaigned for Odinga and Karua, saying the duo are the best bet to lead the country.

President Uhuru hailed Odinga and Karua, saying the DP William Ruto -led Kenya Kwanza Alliance is unsuitable.

“The two, Raila and the no-nonsense Martha Karua, are forthright leaders. Let us be honest with one another. The others are full of too much talk and insults. I have a question; you see them every day in meetings talking about Uhuru; Uhuru is not looking for votes!” said President Uhuru.

Uhuru asked the country to rally behind Odinga's presidential bid, noting that he hopes to hand over power to the team should it emerge victorious.

“I plead with you with respect, the next president I would want to hand over the baton to is none other than Raila Amolo Odinga,” said Uhuru amidst cheers from the crowd.

Dismissing calls for him to retire after the August 9 General Election, Uhuru said he will maintain an active role of a ‘statesman’ and offer advice to the fifth president, where necessary.

“They are saying that I should finish and go. Where do they think I will go to? Will I not be around? I will do my work till the last minute. There are hospitals yet to be opened, roads to be commissioned, and many other government projects that are yet to be completed,” said Uhuru.

He added, “I will do that work until I hand over the baton to someone else. The work must continue, and we shall be meeting in the streets, talking, and if we notice something, we shall not hesitate from calling them to solve problems here and there. And such is life. We do not want enmity.”