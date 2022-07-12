SECTIONS

National Assembly Speaker Muturi cancels Wednesday's special sittings

By David Njaaga | Jul 12th 2022

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi addresses a presser at Parliament in Nairobi. [David Njaaga, Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has canceled a special sitting of the house, scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday.

In a statement, Muturi said the Government printer failed to gazette the sittings, without explanation, despite the proper documentation being forwarded in time.

“It is worth noting that the Government printer has declined and failed to gazette the Special Sittings for reasons not explained to us, despite the requisite documentation being forwarded to his office in good time last week,” Muturi said. 

As of 4:30 pm today [Tuesday, July 12], the government printer had not yet published the Gazette notice, the National Assembly speaker noted.

“Standing Order 38 requires the publication of the Order Paper showing the business proposed to be transacted by the House at least twelve hours before the House meets,” he stated.

The Special Sitting was meant to consider eight House matters, including conveyance of any urgent messages from the President and National Executive or the Senate, tabling any papers with statutory timelines, including subsidiary legislation, and consideration of any other priority business certified as urgent by the Speaker.

The MPs were also expected to deliberate on the first and second readings, committee of the whole house, and third reading of the County governments additional allocations bill.

 

Related Topics

Justin Muturi Parliament Special Sittings National Assembly
.

Latest Stories

Fulham sign midfielder Pereira from Manchester United
Fulham sign midfielder Pereira from Manchester United
Football
By Reuters
10 minutes ago
Time for African states to think about the future of their protected areas
Opinion
By Rubina James
21 minutes ago
Wanjigi to know fate of his presidential bid by Friday
Politics
By Jacob Ngetich
1 hour ago
.

Recommended Articles

Wanjigi to know fate of his presidential bid by Friday
By Jacob Ngetich 1 hour ago
Wanjigi to know fate of his presidential bid by Friday
IEBC denied Kenyans wide choice at the ballot, presidential hopeful says
By Jacob Ng'etich 1 hour ago
IEBC denied Kenyans wide choice at the ballot, presidential hopeful says
Sakaja, Igathe face off at the Nairobi debate
By Grace Ng'ang'a 4 hours ago
Sakaja, Igathe face off at the Nairobi debate
Raila and Ruto in close contest with 3pc margin, says opinion poll
By Judah Ben-Hur 10 hours ago
Raila and Ruto in close contest with 3pc margin, says opinion poll

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel