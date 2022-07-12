National Assembly Speaker Muturi cancels Wednesday's special sittings

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi addresses a presser at Parliament in Nairobi. [David Njaaga, Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has canceled a special sitting of the house, scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday.

In a statement, Muturi said the Government printer failed to gazette the sittings, without explanation, despite the proper documentation being forwarded in time.

“It is worth noting that the Government printer has declined and failed to gazette the Special Sittings for reasons not explained to us, despite the requisite documentation being forwarded to his office in good time last week,” Muturi said.

As of 4:30 pm today [Tuesday, July 12], the government printer had not yet published the Gazette notice, the National Assembly speaker noted.

“Standing Order 38 requires the publication of the Order Paper showing the business proposed to be transacted by the House at least twelve hours before the House meets,” he stated.

The Special Sitting was meant to consider eight House matters, including conveyance of any urgent messages from the President and National Executive or the Senate, tabling any papers with statutory timelines, including subsidiary legislation, and consideration of any other priority business certified as urgent by the Speaker.

The MPs were also expected to deliberate on the first and second readings, committee of the whole house, and third reading of the County governments additional allocations bill.