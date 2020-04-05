';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Covid-19: Highest daily cases as 960 more test positive

By Mireri Junior | July 26th 2020 at 04:40:12 GMT +0300

Kenya has recorded the highest number ever of Covid-19 cases with 960 new cases in the last 24 hours, raising the country’s national tally to 17,603, Ministry of Health has announced.

Some 952 were Kenyans and eight were foreigners, with the youngest being a one-year-old child.

Nairobi was leading with 510 cases, followed by Kajiado (102), Kiambu (100) and Machakos (58) and Mombasa (48).

SEE ALSO: Covid-19: 375 more people test positive, tally jumps to 16,643

In Nairobi, Langáta led with 65 new coronavirus cases followed by Westlands (51), embakasi East (45) and Starehe (42).

In Machakos, all the 58 cases are in Athi River Sub-County.  

Despite recording the highest positive numbers today, some 169 patients were discharged, pushing the recoveries to 7,743.

In a statement sent to the newsroom on Sunday, the ministry tested 8,261 bringing to 276,415 samples tested by the ministry so far since March when the first case was reported in the country.

In gender distribution, the ministry said 604 of the new cases are male while 356 are female.

SEE ALSO: Rape: 41 people fall victim each day

Out of those that recovered, 86 were from home-based care programme while 83 were from various hospitals.

“We appreciate our health workers for doing a good job, it is through their efforts that we have saved many lives,” said the statement.

On a sad note, the CAS said that two patients died of the coronavirus diseases bring the number of fatalities to 280.

Underlying conditions

The ministry yesterday announced that at least 50 per cent of the people who succumbed to the disease in the country had comorbidities, 15 per cent of them being diabetes.

SEE ALSO: Don’t let Covid-19 sow seeds of discord in us

The ministry noted that people with the condition were more likely to get Covid-19 compared to the general population.

"When people with diabetes get infected, they experience serious complications and the outcome is not good.”

CAS Rashid Aman also said people with type 2 diabetes are obese, which puts them at an even higher risk of infection.

"Diabetics are advised to stay indoors, wear masks and keep their blood sugar levels manageable," he said.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Covid-19 in Kenya New infections Ministry of Health
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Covid-19 pushes ministry budget beyond Sh83b
Covid-19 pushes ministry budget beyond Sh83b

LATEST STORIES

Covid-19: Highest daily cases as 960 more test positive
Covid-19: Highest daily cases as 960 more test positive

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Shame of grandiose ideas that can’t solve Nairobi’s problems

Shame of grandiose ideas that can’t solve Nairobi’s problems
Skills you'll need to succeed in post coronavirus world

Skills you'll need to succeed in post coronavirus world
Cash cows that Treasury plans to milk to fill coffers

Cash cows that Treasury plans to milk to fill coffers
Passive income ideas you can use to build real wealth

Passive income ideas you can use to build real wealth

Read More

Young, healthy adults with mild Covid-19 also take weeks to recover: CDC

Health & Science

Young, healthy adults with mild Covid-19 also take weeks to recover: CDC

Young, healthy adults with mild Covid-19 also take weeks to recover: CDC
Homemade face masks 'need to be at least two layers', experts claim

Health & Science

Homemade face masks 'need to be at least two layers', experts claim

Homemade face masks 'need to be at least two layers', experts claim
Why Covid-19 is killing US diabetes patients at alarming rates

Health & Science

Why Covid-19 is killing US diabetes patients at alarming rates

Why Covid-19 is killing US diabetes patients at alarming rates
Ministry explains Covid-19 deaths

Health & Science

Ministry explains Covid-19 deaths

Corona deaths blamed on underlying health conditions
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.