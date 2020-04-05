';
Manchester City to play in Champions League next season

By Robert Abong'o | July 13th 2020 at 11:44:25 GMT +0300

Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - July 11, 2020 Manchester City's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Pool via REUTERS/Julian Finney
Manchester City will play in the Champions League next season following reports the Court of Arbitration for Sports has overturned their 2-year ban.

CAS has also reduced Man City's fine from €30m to €10m.

The verdict read:

"The CAS award emphasised that most of the alleged breaches reported by the Adjudicatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) were either not established or time-barred.  As the charges with respect to any dishonest concealment of equity funding were clearly more significant violations than obstructing the CFCB’s investigations, it was not appropriate to impose a ban on participating in UEFA’s club competitions for MCFC’s failure to cooperate with the CFCB’s investigations alone.

SEE ALSO: Chelsea did not pin hopes on Man City's Champions League ban: Lampard

"However, considering i) the financial resources of MCFC; ii) the importance of the cooperation of clubs in investigations conducted by the CFCB, because of its limited investigative means; and iii) MCFC’s disregard of such principle and its obstruction of the investigations, the CAS panel found that a significant fine should be imposed on MCFC and considered it appropriate to reduce UEFA’s initial fine by two-thirds, i.e. to the amount of EUR 10 million."

MAN CITY REACTION TO VERDICT

'Whilst Manchester City and its legal advisors are yet to review the full ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the Club welcomes the implications of today’s ruling as a validation of the Club’s position and the body of evidence that it was able to present. The Club wishes to thank the panel members for their diligence and the due process that they administered.'

