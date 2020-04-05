';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Trump says he will create path to citizenship for 'Dreamers'

By AFP | July 12th 2020 at 02:00:00 GMT +0300

President Donald Trump waves from Air Force One in Miami on July 10, 2020. [AFP]

President Donald Trump said Friday he would soon issue an executive order on immigration that includes a path to citizenship for people brought to America illegally as children.

But the White House quickly seemed to walk back the idea, saying hours later this was just a possibility in talks with Congress on immigration reform.

"I'm going to do a big executive order. I have the power to do it as president and I'm going to make DACA a part of it," Trump said in an interview with Telemundo Noticias.

DACA stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

SEE ALSO: Trump wears mask in public

It began in 2012 under then-president Barack Obama and has allowed some 700,000 people brought without papers to the United States as children to live, work and study without danger of being deported. Most of them are Latin American.

In 2017, Trump tried to cancel the program but the Supreme Court ruled last week that the administration had acted with weak legal justification and it let DACA stand for now.

The ruling suggested there are legal administrative methods Trump could use to cancel DACA, putting the onus back on the administration if it wants to pursue the issue.

Trump said in the interview that in the wake of the court ruling, he would issue an order addressing migration issues that include DACA.

"We're going to have a road to citizenship," he said.

SEE ALSO: 'A free man': Trump commutes longtime adviser Roger Stone's prison sentence

Trump is facing an uphill battle to reelection in November and has made cutting immigration -- both legal and illegal -- a cornerstone of a platform aimed at his white, working-class base.

Hours after Trump spoke, the White House put out a statement that seemed to walk back his remarks on creating a path to citizenship for DACA beneficiaries.

"As the President announced today, he is working on an executive order to establish a merit-based immigration system to further protect US workers," White House spokesman Judd Deere said.

"Furthermore, the President has long said he is willing to work with Congress on a negotiated legislative solution to DACA, one that could include citizenship, along with strong border security and permanent merit-based reforms," he added.

"Unfortunately, Democrats have continually refused these offers as they are opposed to anything other than totally open borders," Deere added.

SEE ALSO: Biden unveils rescue plan for virus-hit US economy

Related Topics
Donald Trump US Citizenship Immigration
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

U.S. to leave WHO on July 6, 2021, UN says
U.S. to leave WHO on July 6, 2021, UN says

LATEST STORIES

379 new coronavirus cases reported in Kenya
379 new coronavirus cases reported in Kenya

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

No Money, No Testing

No Money, No Testing
A litmus test, available options and our role out of the raging quagmire

A litmus test, available options and our role out of the raging quagmire
Kenya stares at return to lockdown

Kenya stares at return to lockdown
How 40-year-old border row was settled in days

How 40-year-old border row was settled in days

Read More

Town grows money from trees during pandemic downturn

America

Town grows money from trees during pandemic downturn

US town grows money from trees during pandemic downturn
Panama hospitals on verge of collapse as virus cases surge

America

Panama hospitals on verge of collapse as virus cases surge

Panama hospitals on verge of collapse as virus cases surge
Police search St. Louis mansion of couple who pointed guns at protesters

America

Police search St. Louis mansion of couple who pointed guns at protesters

Police search St. Louis mansion of couple who pointed guns at protesters
Trump wears mask in public

America

Trump wears mask in public

In first, Trump dons masks in visit to a military medical facility
Feedback