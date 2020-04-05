';
KEMRI directs clients, public to its labs for Covid-19 tests

By Japheth Ogila | July 8th 2020 at 05:09:07 GMT +0300

KEMRI Director General Prof Yeri Kombe having his temperature taken as he arrives at Parliament for a meeting with National Assembly Health Committee regarding testing for Covid-19. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) has forthwith stopped Covid-19 sample collection and testing at its headquarters and centres within the country.

In a public notice issued on Wednesday, July 8, KEMRI Director-General Yeri Kombe said the research institute had decided to drop the exercise to follow its normal routine. However, Prof Kombe said that KEMRI was still committed to playing its part in fighting Covid-19 in the country.

“This is to kindly notify members of the public and our esteemed corporate clients that KEMRI will not be handling sample collection for Covid-19 at KEMRI Headquarters and all its centres and stations within the country,” he stated in the notice.

“However, the institute will continue to discharge its duty of conducting Covid-19 sample testing in all our designated laboratories countrywide.”

According to the notice, KEMRI will only conduct testing on samples upon request by either the clients or members of the public at the KEMRI laboratories. Those who walk into the stations for Covid-19 test will not be served.

Prof Kombe nonetheless did not give the reasons for the changes. 

