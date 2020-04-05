The Ministry of Health has reported 309 new Covid-19 cases from 4,228 samples tested in the last 24 hours. This now brings the country’s tally to 7,886 with 189,263 so far tested. Speaking during the ministry’s daily update, Health CAS Rashid Aman () said of the new cases, seven are foreign nationals while the rest are Kenyans.

SEE ALSO: Magoha spares varsities, colleges of year-long closure over Covid-19

The new cases are distributed as follows: Nairobi (193), Kajiado (22), Kiambu (20) Mombasa (18), Makueni (17), Busia (11), Mchakos (9), Nakuru (8) Turkana (3), Nandi (3), Kisumu (2), Busia (2) Narok (2). Nyandarua, Kilifi and Kakamega counties all In Nairobi, the cases are distributed as follows, Langata (56) Kibera (18), Westland (15) Dagoretti North (13) Kasarani (13) Ruaka (12), Embakasi East (11), Embakasi West (11), Makadara (10), Starehe (10) Embakasi South (6), Kamkunji (6), Roysambu (5), Embakasi Central (4), Dagoretti South (1) AND Embakasi North and Mathare 1 In Kajiado, the cases are from Kajiado East (13), Kajiado North (6), Kajiado Central (3). In Kiambu, the 20 cases are distributed as follows: Ruiri (9), Kabete (5), Kiambaa (2), Kikuyu (2), Kiambu (1), Thika town (1).

SEE ALSO: Reopening places of worship to begin next week

In Makueni, all the 17 cases are from Makueni West while in Machakos, all the nine cases are from Athi River area. In Mombasa county, the cases are from Mvita (8), Jomvu (6), Changamwe (2), Likoni (1) and Nyali 1. In Busia, Teso North (6) and Teso South (5) In Nakuru, Naivasha (3) Gilgil (2), Nakruru East (2), Nakuru West has one case. The one case in Kakamega county is from Lugari.

SEE ALSO: 183 new Covid-19 cases as Kagwe issues rallying call

On a positive note, Aman said 51 Kenyans were discharged from various hospital bring the number of recoveries to 2,287. On a negative note, one patient has succumbed bringing to the number of fatalities to 160.Aman urged Kenyans to observe the containment measures, adding that any laxity will spell doom for the country. “It is of utmost importance to observe our containment measures. Any laxity can spell disaster for us in the coming days,” said Aman. On the growing number of cases, the CAS said it was a clear indication that Kenyans are not adhering to the containment measures. Aman cautioned matatu operators and boda boda riders to adhere to the containment measures to help flatten the Covid-19 curve. “Matatu operators had gone back to their normal way of doing business, with overcrowded vehicles being witnessed in the rural setting, this is not good for the country,” he said. Meanwhile, the government sought to explain how it came up with models guiding its projections of Covid-19 cases in Kenya. Aman, speaking at a previous media briefing, said the new numbers call for reflection of our attitude towards the containment measures no matter how harsh they are. “The measures in place to curb the virus cannot be halted. As we have witnessed, countries that have not adhered to the preventive measures or relaxed them too soon have been flooded with new cases,” Dr Aman said. At least 2.6 million Kenyans may have already been exposed to the coronavirus according to a study done by Kemri-Wellcome Trust. The study looked at the presence of antibodies in 2,535 blood donor samples from different regions in the country, and using a modelling formula involving the population in each region, the researchers were able to estimate the number of Kenyans that have likely been exposed to the virus so far. Kemri-Wellcome developed an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) that targets the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 that underwent a rigorous validation process and protocols before use in this study. Antibody testing in blood samples gives an indication of whether one had been exposed to the virus or not in the recent past, and how many people in the population. Antibodies may remain positive in blood for several months. According to a report released by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA) dubbed 'Covid-19: Stigma and Mental Health', Kenyans are worried that the worst is yet to come. Although men largely make a majority of cases recorded in the country, it appears more women are worried about catching the disease. Generally, though, the majority of the public is concerned about catching the viral disease. Some 92 per cent of Kenyans do not know anyone who has tested positive of coronavirus meaning only 8 per cent know a friend, relative or neighbour who has been infected. Cases of stigma since the first case was reported in March have spread fast towards people who have recovered from the disease and those released from quarantine centres.