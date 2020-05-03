Venezuela prison riot leaves 47 dead, 75 wounded
With the coronavirus pandemic raging, visits from family and friends -- who often bring food and medicine to inmates -- have been greatly reduced. "What is happening right now is because of the guards. They don't transfer the food" brought by families to the inmates, Yessica Jimenez, who knows someone inside the prison, told AFP. The identities of those killed were verified "through the morgue, thanks to relatives who recognized the dead in photos that were shown to them on a computer," said Carolina Giron of OVP. She added inmates' family and friends "don't have access to the hospital." According to the organization, 97 deaths occurred in Venezuelan prisons last year, 70 percent of which were due to diseases such as tuberculosis and a lack of medicine. More than 330 cases of coronavirus, including 10 deaths, have been recorded in Venezuela, but authorities say there have been no cases in the country's jails. Opposition leader Juan Guaido has refuted Venezuela's official count, accusing the government of Socialist President Nicolas Maduro of "shamelessly lying." The initial toll Friday from the riot was 17 dead and nine wounded.
