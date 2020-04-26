12 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Kenya

On the 45th day of the coronavirus pandemic in Kenya, the Health ministry announced that the country has surpassed the 100 mark for recovery of patients.

As some eight patients were discharged after recovering from hospitals, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) in a statement said there has been a steady increase in the recoveries as fatalities stagnated.

The fatalities currently stand at 14.

Twelve new cases have been confirmed in the country, bringing the total to 355.

Eight of these are from Nairobi and four from Mombasa.

All the 12 are Kenyans but three have a recent history of travel from Somalia.

They are aged between 14 and 60 years.

The Nairobi cases are spread out between Kibera (2), Karen (1), Dandora (1), Eastleigh (1), Kasarani (1), South B (1) and Umoja (1).

Mombasa’s four (4) cases were from MvitaKuze (1), Mishomoroni (1), Mvita-Bondeni (1) and

Barsheba (1).

Kagwe praised healthcare workers, saying they are at the front line in the fight against coronavirus.

"I want to appreciate all those organisations that recognised the critical role of healthcare workers and have come up with initiatives to care for and appreciate them."

He listed Absa Bank Kenya, PLC and Minet Kenya Insurance, who are providing psychological support care to health care workers and those in quarantine and isolation centres.

In the statement read by Health CAS Rashid Aman at Afya House on Sunday, Kagwe said measures put in place should be observed to keep the virus at bay.

"I want to thank our mama mbogas, boda boda operators, matatu operators, the youth, taxi drivers, local entrepreneurs and many others for their contribution to this fight.

"However, even as we celebrate these achievements, we cannot afford to become complacent and lower our guard."

The CS urged counties to strengthen multi-sectoral structures so that various sectors play their respective roles in responding to the pandemic.

He said communities should regularly be educated on infection prevention and control measures such as nutrition in boosting the body’s immune system and speeding recovery from illnesses.

Early this month, the Ministry of Health released the Key Nutrition Messages to Contribute to Prevention of COVID -19 and Interim Guidance for Nutrition Management of COVID-19 for Health Workers, in Treatment and Isolation Centres.

These guidelines offer recommendations of the food to eat to remain healthy.

"I urge the county governments to make use of the guidelines to disseminate the information to the

communities."

Following the directives from President Uhuru Kenyatta, the National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus will further release guidelines for partial reopening of eateries and restaurants.

In the meantime, the NERC has directed the following;

1. Testing of truck drivers to start immediately at all border crossing points.

2. The county governments to increase training of health care workers.

3. The Ministry of Health in collaboration with the county governments to identify Covid-19 isolation

facilities at County Level 4 to 6 facilities.

