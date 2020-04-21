200 more people forced into quarantine for flouting Covid-19 rules

More than 200 people were Monday arrested and detained by police in Nairobi after they broke the public health law in the fight against the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. This increased to 506, the number of people so far held and placed in forced quarantine at their own cost, said Nairobi Regional Commissioner Wilson Njega. He warned more will be detained at the quarantine centres if they flout the rules.

“People don’t seem to take this thing seriously. We are here for them,” said Njega. More than 300 others had been rounded up at the weekend and detained before being taken to the quarantine centres. They were arrested at roadblocks, clubs, homes, weddings and other joints.

Njega said Kilimani, Kasarani, Kayole and Buruburu are notorious. He said they have so far arrested 1,088 people in the past week for flouting the rules. Some were taken to courts and fined and forced to self-isolate in their houses while others are being held at the Kenya Medical Training College.

Those held at KMTC have complained of poor conditions. The Kenya Medical and Practitioners and Dentists Board CEO Dr Daniel Yumbya said the issue of quarantine shall not be stopped because of inability to pay and warned those caught breaking the law will be quarantined at their own cost. Yumbya said there are 54 quarantine centres across the country after six more were opened up at the weekend. So far some 2,195 have been released from mandatory quarantine of 14 days. Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi on Sunday announced that the government had introduced a new measure to ensure compliance with the curfew hours in the fight against Covid-19. Dr. Mwangangi said that Kenyans found outside of their houses during the said period will now be assumed to have contacted suspected cases of coronavirus and hence placed under quarantine.

“Going forward, fellow Kenyans, all those who break the curfew rules will be assumed to have been in contact with suspected cases and hence will be quarantined for a period of 14 days,” she said. “We have activated the Nyumba Kumi initiative and, further to this, we shall now utilize technology in tracking and surveillance of any members of the public who are congregating past curfew hours.” She warned against breaking the partial lockdown rule and announced some Kenyans are using many means to do so. “We have also noted that people are producing all manner of letters of authority to be able to move in and out of restricted areas. It is important for people to note that nobody has the authority to clear anybody to move out of these areas other than the Ministry of Interior.”

