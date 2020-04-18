Nine relatives who traveled from Nairobi to Homa Bay with empty coffin quarantined
SEE ALSO: Asumbi top girls' school in Nyanza“We decided to purchase the coffin in Nairobi because the people who were supposed to buy it at home were untrustworthy,” she said. But Homa Bay County Commissioner David Kipkemei accused the nine of forging travel documents for their journey. Kipkemei told Sunday Standard that the nine lied to security officials that they had removed a body from Mama Lucy Hospital morgue in Nairobi.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“Our investigations revealed that they lied to security officials that they had a body in the coffin yet the coffin was empty. This was meant to violate the government regulations of partial lockdown in Nairobi,” Kipkemei said. Kipkemei said they rushed to the bereaved family’s home and arrested the nine before they were forcefully quarantined for 14 days. They will be charged after the quarantine. “They will also have to pay the cost of their stay at the quarantine centre,” he said.
SEE ALSO: Two drown as floods ruin Christmas in NyanzaThe administrator warned that people from risky counties will not be allowed to enter Homa Bay.
