Raila Odinga meet stirs talk of new alliance

ODM leader Raila Odinga (right) with Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli at a BBI rally in Narok on February 22. [File, Standard]

A meeting attended by ODM leader Raila Odinga and Jubilee vice-chairman David Murathe on Monday has left tongues wagging.The meeting reportedly discussed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) campaign and a new political alliance to influence President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession. Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary General Francis Atwoli hosted the meeting that was also attended by a Cabinet Secretary and top Jubilee and ODM politicians at his residence in Kajiado County. Sources said the BBI report, which is being curated by a taskforce appointed by President Kenyatta and Raila, featured prominently at the talks.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the country was in the middle of BBI campaigns. “It is true we met at my farm in Kajiado on Monday to celebrate Easter over nyama choma. We also used the time for political consultation and reviewed Uhuru’s first and second terms. We owe the country a bright and peaceful future. We will consult regularly to make sure that the right person takes over from Uhuru in 2022,” Atwoli told The Standard yesterday. Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Senate Minority Leader James Orengo and National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohammed attended the meeting.

“Uhuru is the president and spokesman of the Mt Kenya region. He was represented here by Murathe. Raila is the spokesman of the Luo and has support across the country. Eugene was here on behalf of the Luhya. We are going to witness a radical political re-alignment that will see Uhuru remain part of the leadership, but not necessarily as a president,” Atwoli said. The Cotu boss added: “Nick Salat, the secretary general of Kanu was to attend the meeting but he sent apologies. However, I am a Kanu life member and I represented my chairman, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, and the interest of workers at the meeting.”

A source familiar with the proceedings said the leaders resolved to fast-track the implementation of the BBI report. “Once released and a popular vote called, we will have a Government of National Unity to unify the country. The leaders settled on a list of political heavyweights from every region to champion the cause,” said the source. When contacted, Murathe said Atwoli had only invited them for an Easter get-together. “I accompanied CS Wamalwa to assess the current partial lockdown over the Covid-19 pandemic. We were invited by Mr Atwoli to eat, nothing sinister,” Murathe said, but with a telling rider: “This is just the beginning.” Asked about the meeting, Junet said: “We discussed a lot of things.” But pressed to state specifically whether the BBI and a Government of National Unity were part of the agenda, he responded: “You seem to know a lot.”

Atwoli said this was just one of the many meetings for leaders supporting BBI. “Majority of the governors support BBI. Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Gideon Moi (Kanu) and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) all support BBI. We are going to redefine the politics of this country. We are not excluding anybody. Even Deputy President William Ruto is welcome to be part of this team that will determine who takes over from Uhuru in a democratic way,” Atwoli said. He took a swipe at Ruto, claiming that he was self-destructing. “Ruto is contradicting the president, who is his boss, at every opportunity. He calls everything Uhuru says fraudulent. He is rebelling against his boss and excluding himself,” Atwoli said. He said another meeting would be held at Bukhungu Stadium to pick a spokesperson for the Luhya.

“The meeting in Kakamega will determine who among Mudavadi, Wetang’ula, Wycliffe Oparanya and Eugene will be the spokesperson of the Luhya. We will then join other leaders from across the country to form a government and rid Kenya of the perennial political anomalies,” Atwoli said. Lugari MP Ayub Savula said he was invited to the meeting but didn’t make it. Raila is yet to make any official statement concerning the meeting. However, last Friday, he said the BBI is unstoppable. “Reggae is still playing. Nobody can stop it, we have only taken a break and it will continue. Covid-19 is not human. The BBI report will be out when the time is right,” Raila said. The ODM leader said the pandemic had temporarily disrupted their calendar. “The push for a referendum is still on. We hope soon they will find a solution to the coronavirus. Very soon. The global leaders are not sleeping, they are working hard to ensure a treatment is found.” He added: “We took a break, just like in a football match there is half-time to allow players to relax. The plans are on course. The validation exercise is almost finished, save for Nairobi County where we didn’t hold a meeting as the pandemic struck.” ?

