Kenya has recorded five more cases of the Coronavirus, bringing its total number to 189, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced. Speaking during the ministry’s daily update at Afya House on Friday, Kagwe said all the five are Kenyans with three coming from Mombasa while Nairobi and Nyandarua have one each. “In the last 24 hours, we have tested 504 individuals and out of the number, five have tested positive for Covid-19,” he said.

Kagwe said among the five, only one had travelled from the United Arab Emirates while the rest are from local contact tracing. He said one case came from mandatory quarantine centres while others were picked by the ministry’s surveillance team. Kagwe added that three of the new cases are female while two are male.

The CS also announced that 10 individuals will be discharged after recovering from the Covid-19 bringing the number of those who have recovered to 22 individuals. "This is good news for the nation on Good Friday because, for the first time, we have released more people than the ones we took in," he said

More to follow…

