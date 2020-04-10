Kenya's Covid-19 cases hit 189 as five more test positive
Kagwe said among the five, only one had travelled from the United Arab Emirates while the rest are from local contact tracing. He said one case came from mandatory quarantine centres while others were picked by the ministry's surveillance team. Kagwe added that three of the new cases are female while two are male.
The CS also announced that 10 individuals will be discharged after recovering from the Covid-19 bringing the number of those who have recovered to 22 individuals. "This is good news for the nation on Good Friday because, for the first time, we have released more people than the ones we took in," he said
More to follow…
