Four more people have tested positive for coronavirus bring the number of those who have tested positive for the virus to 126, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said. Speaking at Afya House during the daily update on the coronavirus, Kagwe said 372 people have been tested in the last 24 hours where the four tested positive. He said three of the four people who have tested positive for coronavirus Kenyans while one is a Pakistani national.

In terms of gender, Kagwe said three new cases are male while one is a female, adding that two of them travelled from Malawi and Pakistan and the other two have contracted the disease locally. Kagwe said out of the 2050 in mandatory quarantine, 1,866 have been tested while 184 individuals are yet to be tested. He said 1,781 are being monitored in contact tracing with 1,100 being discharged on the expiry of 14 days.

Another 672 people are being monitored on the government’s follow-up programme. Kagwe said the few cases reported today means the government directives such the dusk to dawn curfew have got positive impacts on containing the virus.

“The few numbers mean that measures taken by the government are helping matters,” said Kagwe.

