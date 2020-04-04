Raila: I’m not sure where this will end, but we have to unite against coronavirus

ODM leader Raila Odinga washes his hands during the national prayer day against the coronavirus pandemic at State House, Nairobi.

Opposition chief Raila Odinga has urged Kenyans to unite and use their social connections in the fight against the coronavirus.In a passionate letter dated April 3, 2020, Raila urged Kenyans to personalise the war against the disease and use their existing social connections to keep safe. "Let each of us make daily phone calls, have video chats, send emails and text messages to friends, family and acquaintances including chama members, prayer group members, business people, riders, touts, and drivers, former and current schoolmates and encourage all of them to avoid crowds, observe social distance, wash their hands and wear masks, even improvised and homemade ones," he said. Raila indicated he was also not sure when the pandemic will end, but urged Kenyans to come out and fight it, saying pandemics from the history change societies in a fundamental way.

"Where the COVID-19 will take us, we cannot tell for now. But we know that we have to fight it. We need a new breed of patriots for this new breed of war. The war is not for the armed selected few. it is for every man, woman, boy, and girl," he wrote. He also urged Kenyans to concentrate on people they have a personal relationship with encouraging them to observe the government’s directives to contain the spread of the disease. “Do not struggle with strangers, concentrate on people you have a personal relationship with,” said the ODM leader.

Raila also urged the youth to use the advantage technology has placed in their hands such as smartphones and social media to be the new soldiers and saviours in the fight against the coronavirus.

"To the youth of Kenya, this is your chance to be our country's new soldiers, new saviours. Use the advantages that technology has put in your hands to encourage your friends." He encouraged Kenyans to be resilient like they have been in tough moments before, saying it is only through resilience and unity that the war will be won. "My fellow Kenyans, I have known you for long. I know your strong faith and belief in friends, family, social network and acquaintances. I know your determination, kindness, and humour even in grim situations." Raila cautioned Kenyans to take personal control now to win the war or be careless and face the consequences. "Let these come to play now. Let us make this a people-for-people moment. Let us all go out and tell our friends to tell their friends that the window is slowly shutting.

"If we do not take personal control now, there will be no control to take later. You remain in my thoughts and prayers," Raila concluded. Kenya's positive cases stand at 122 with four deaths and four recoveries from the deadly virus as at Friday, April 3, 2020.

