How rogue Immigration officials are selling the Kenyan ID

Immigration Department Passport Control office at Nyayo House, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Weak internal systems, a web of corruption involving senior government officials, and outright lethargy within the country’s security system might have aided several Somali citizens, including suspected terrorists, to acquire Kenyan passports.

In a classic example of see no evil, hear no evil, but participate in it, government operatives charged with the responsibility of being among the country’s first line of defense in protecting the country against suspicious individuals colluded to process crucial identification documents for several migrants from neighbouring Somalia.