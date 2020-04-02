Nairobi Hospital suspends operations at satellite clinics, recalls all staff over coronavirus

The Nairobi Hospital has suspended operations at all its six satellite clinics in a bid to help in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. The hospital management also recalled all staff to the main hospital to support inpatient management amid the pandemic. Chief Executive Officer Dr Allan Pamba said the Covid-19 virus poses a serious challenge to the resilience of Kenya’s healthcare system.

“We are alive to this fact and are now moving human capital and resources to the main hospital for purposes of consolidating our Covid-19 inpatient management infrastructure,” he said. He added with the acceleration in the number of new cases being reported, the battle with Covid-19 now moves into the inpatient space. “We are recalling all staff from our satellite and other clinics to the main hospital to support inpatient management.”

He added the Anderson specialty clinics at the Main Hospital will no longer accept walk-ins. High risk obstetrics, vaccination clinic and Family Health clinic will be seen on appointment basis only, he said and told those seeking to book an appointment to call 0730 666860/1/7 or 0703 082 860/1/7.

The new operating hours of the clinics are Monday to Friday, 8:00am to 3:00pm while Consultant staff are conducting their non-emergency consultations via telemedicine. The closed satellite hospitals include Galleria Mall, Warwick Centre, Kiambu Mall, Rosslyn Riviera Mall, Southfield Mall and Capital Centre. Staff from satellite facilities will now work at the main hospital that is expanding isolation and quarantine units. Pamba said they have also established a 100+ bed capacity residence for healthcare staff who may be required to stay at the main hospital to manage Covid-19. All patients requiring medical attention are advised to come to the Main Hospitals 24-hour Accident and Emergency Unit.

“Patients coming to the hospital will continue to be screened for Covid-19 prior to accessing the Accident and Emergency Unit. Suspected Covid-19 patients are directed to a separate isolation area. This protocol minimizes exposure of non-Covid-19 patients seeking emergency care.” Pamba told persons visiting healthcare facilities to disclose their history of travel, any history of fever and any contact with a person suspected of having COVID–19 to minimize the probability of spreading the virus. “Failure to disclose pertinent details puts health workers at risk and delays implementation of Covid–19 protocols to save lives,” he said. “Delay of implementation of Covid-19 protocols can compromise the quality of healthcare and may lead to unnecessary deaths,” he added.

