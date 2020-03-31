Kenya covid-19 cases hit 59 after nine more people test positive
SEE ALSO :China virus cases spike, 17 new infections reportedShe also said the national government in consultation with the county government will hire 1000 medics to bolster the current number. “We are consulting with counties to hire more health workers to help address the situation,” she said. She lauded health workers for doing a good job so far and said the ministry will ensure they are provided with proper gear for handling coronavirus patients.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.She said plans are underway to engage local manufacturers to produce additional kits for use. Mwangangi also said the ministry will in the coming days test more people and urged Kenyans to obey directives issued by the government to contain the spread of the disease.
SEE ALSO :China confirms virus spreading between humansOn Monday, March 30, eight more people tested positive for coronavirus. Of the eight positive cases, one was a guest under mandatory quarantine, six others were close contacts of the 42 cases reported previously and the other from The Aga Khan Hospital. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Monday said Nairobi still leads in the number of cases as community transmissions spiked across the country. The government has cautioned people living in Nairobi against travelling upcountry, saying they could endanger elderly people.
Are you suspecting that you have coronavirus? Before you rush to the hospital, do this quick easy self-assessment test. #StayHome #WashYourHands HERE.