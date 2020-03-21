Iran's coronavirus deaths rise to 1,556, infections exceed 20,000: health ministry
SEE ALSO :Kwale miller resumes operations after court win“If people take it lightly and think that the coronavirus outbreak is over, and if urban and inter-city traffic and gatherings in resorts and natural parks increase ... then in one to two weeks we will see a new peak of the disease,” he said according to the semi-official ISNA news agency. President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that social distancing measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak, including travel restrictions, will apply for only two to three weeks, expecting the crisis to ease by then. Iran “has to do everything necessary to return economic production to normal,” he said in comments broadcast on state TV. He also accused “counter-revolutionaries” of plotting to shut down economic production.
