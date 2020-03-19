Prisons keeping coronavirus at bay, PS Hussein says
SEE ALSO :China virus cases spike, 17 new infections reportedThe department added that it had instituted strict protocols including disinfecting vehicles and enforcing high hygiene standards for suppliers who brought other necessary commodities into the prisons. Lockdown To contain the spread of the virus that has already infected seven people in Kenya, all visits to prison lines, borstal institutions and youth corrective training centres will be suspended for 30 days.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Also, health facilities within prisons will not be open to the public. “No visitors will be allowed at our correctional facilities as a precautionary measure to minimise face-to-face contact and interaction with the civilian population. This injunction has also been extended to the prison staff,” PS Hussein said.
SEE ALSO :China confirms virus spreading between humansThis effectively means the prisons will be under lockdown. Inmates will remain accommodated in their respective blocks, wards, and cells as per the current registers without any unnecessary movement. On ensuring the safety of prisoners under the lockdown, PS Hussein says they are conducting regular screening and have set up enough hand washing points at all the facilities. “To ensure uninterrupted supply of soaps, detergents, and sanitisers, the Athi River GK Prison has scaled up the producing of these items to meet the increasing demand within the prison industry.” Further, the prison department adds that it has dispatched a team of health specialists to join the county disease surveillance teams in the management of its infirmaries, which now have isolation units in readiness for an outbreak in the prisons.
SEE ALSO :Factbox: What we know about the new coronavirus spreading in China and beyondMeanwhile, the Regional Prisons Commanders have been directed to conduct daily inspections of all correctional facilities and routinely report on their preparedness to the headquarters.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.