Tunisian streets fall silent under coronavirus curfew
SEE ALSO :Tunisia herbalists cash in on coronavirus fear“It is difficult for me to imagine that we will be stopped from moving around because of this virus. It is hard to accept that our lifestyle has changed in this way. But I have to respect the law. All the world has changed,” said Salem Ajmi, a trader rushing home, carrying a bag of food. Tunisia is a rare democracy among Arab states. Its people rose in 2011 against the autocratic rule of Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali, ousting him in a revolution that inspired the Arab Spring. Last year, voters chose Saied, an independent with little political experience or financial backing, in an election that underscored their anger at a governing elite that has failed to bring economic growth.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Now the pandemic threatens a new economic catastrophe. Announcing the curfew on Tuesday, Saied also asked Tunisia’s foreign lenders for patience. The state imposed a curfew across the nation during the 2011 revolution, but has also used it in some towns since then during protests over the weak economy and poor living standards.
SEE ALSO :Tunisia imposes 12-hour daily curfew to counter coronavirusIn one Tunis district, five young men stood in the street half an hour after curfew, smoking and chatting. Politicians have urged Tunisians to respect coronavirus measures, and complained that some are ignoring them. On Wednesday, police arrested several people who had ignored a quarantine order after they arrived from overseas. On Tuesday, they had to disperse a crowd that had gathered to watch a traditional ram fight. “There is no work for us and now they ask us to stay home. I can’t go home at this time. I need to spend it with friends,” said Mohamed Zribi, one of the five young men.
