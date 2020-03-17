Coronavirus: Uhuru declares Saturday national prayer day
The Standard: Mr President, time to boost economy“We also turn to God to share our fears, our apprehensions, but also to seek his guidance and ever-present protection,” he added. Turn to prayers at critical time The Head of States said it is only God that will give Kenyans hope and comfort in the face of the ongoing threat of coronavirus in the entire world, adding that Kenyans should seize the opportunity to turn to prayers. “We acknowledge always that we are nothing without our God. And we have learnt over time that turning to God in such times gives us not only comfort but also hope and strength to overcome even those challenges that for us as humans may seem insurmountable,” said President Uhuru. He said the prayers will be conducted in various homes and places of work across the country following the recent protocols announced by the government to curb the spread of the disease. “In consideration of the protocols that we announced on Sunday and other ongoing ones that will be announced from time to time, I have thought it necessary that this day of prayer be observed in our homes, in our places of work or wherever we shall be residing on that day.” Live coverage The prayers, according to President Uhuru will be led by a team of religious leaders from State House, Nairobi begging 12 noon on Saturday. Uhuru requested all media houses, both TV and radio stations, to broadcast the prayers live to ensure that all Kenyans participate. “I appeal to our media houses to broadcast this event live on all our television stations, our radio stations and our online platforms to fallow Kenyans to participate in this event,” he said. He urged Kenyans to ask for forgiveness for anything that we may have done wrong or ask God to forgive us our sins “On that day, we will be asking God for His forgiveness for anything that we may have done wrong or wronged Him.” He also asked Kenyans to pray for God’s protection against our country Kenya and its people. “We shall together ask for His protection and blessing for our Nation, for our people, for the world and all global citizens. We shall ask God to abide with us, and to guide us, both in this period, and in times to come,” he added. Uhuru assured Kenyans that as a government, they will continue to do everything possible to keep Kenyans safe and prevent further spread of the coronavirus to other parts of the country. “In our own local context, we have done and continue to do everything possible to keep our citizens safe, and prevent further spread of the virus to our population while securing the continuity of business operations,” he said.
