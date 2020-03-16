Coronavirus: Rwanda notes four cases where one has no travel history

Rwanda has reported four more cases of coronavirus infection, bringing the number of infected people to five, Rwandese health ministry said on Sunday. The four who tested positive were reported in Kigali.Among the new reported cases is a 30-year-old man who has no travel history.They also include a 34-year-old Rwandan man who arrived in the country on March 6 from South Sudan, and his 36-year-old brother who arrived on March 8 from Fiji via the U.S. and Qatar, the ministry said in a statement. The other case is a 22-year old Ugandan man who arrived in the country on March 15 from London. The Rwanda Ministry of health said the tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management. “The tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management. All residents of Rwanda should continue to observe all instructions from health authorities, particularly by washing hands regularly, avoiding large gatherings, and reporting any symptoms by calling the toll-free number 114 or contacting a medical professional,” the ministry said.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

All of the patients are being treated at designated centres and are in stable condition, isolated from other patients, the ministry said. The government also banned large gatherings such as weddings as well as sporting events, which it said are to be postponed. The number of people attending burial ceremonies are also to be minimised. The novel coronavirus that started in Wuhan China in December last year has now spread to 141 countries. Several African governments have closed borders, canceled flights and imposed strict entry and quarantine requirements to try to contain the spread of the outbreak.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.