Resign! Uhuru-Raila MPs tell William Ruto
SEE ALSO :DP Ruto calls for truce to end Jubilee warsThis was in reference the DP’s remarks at the weekend, claiming the murder of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, a security officer in his office, was a double ploy to set him up against his community while also scandalising his office. Ruto said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) was part of the elaborate scheme to demean his office. He also accused unnamed government officials of boasting that he will not be around for long. He specifically warned the DCI against being used in the war to “finish” him by the “system”.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The MPs now say Ruto’s claims were “insidiously eroding the prestige and honour of the President of Kenya and leader of his party,” and translated to “fighting the government from within”. They said it was unacceptable and would ultimately render the government dysfunctional and divided.
SEE ALSO :Governor Mutua says Ruto, Murkomen, Duale want to fix him, records statement“He needs time and undivided attention to pursue the only thing and ambition that makes sense and has meaning in his life – dream and campaign for the 2022 presidential elections,” the MPs said. More to follow.
