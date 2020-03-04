Coronavirus: Mbagathi Hospital isolation ward to be completed tomorrow

An isolation facility at Nairobi’s Mbagathi Hospital will be completed tomorrow (Thursday). “Mbagathi hospital which has been earmarked for use will be up and running tomorrow for purposes of treating any infected persons,” Kagwe said in a statement. This is according to Health CS Mutahi Kagwe as the country prepares to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

SEE ALSO :President Uhuru forms team to deal with coronavirus

Speaking in a meeting with the Council of Governors Health Committee on the state of the counties preparedness to contain the disease, the CS added that “All Level Five and Referral hospitals will be used as special facilities to treat and isolate those infected with the virus in the event they arise.” Accompanied by his PS Susan Mocha, Kagwe defended the issue of self-quarantine saying it had been misunderstood, while it was the best practice globally to contain the virus. He also urged members of the public to observe basic hygiene and sanitation as a precautionary in markets, matatus, churches and any other places frequented by several people.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

“People need to observe cleanliness such as washing and sanitization of hands because the virus is transmitted through direct contact, coughing, sneezing and touching contaminated surfaces,” he said. The CS met with the health committee for Council of Governors and all health CECs from the 47 counties to address the state of preparedness at the county level.

SEE ALSO :Get ready, President orders Mbagathi Hospital

It was at the meeting that he also launched the County Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus. The proposed composition of the committee will have the Governor as the Chairperson while the County Commissioner as Co-chair.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.