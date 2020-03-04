Coronavirus mutates into second strain which is more aggressive and contagious
SEE ALSO :China virus cases spike, 17 new infections reportedThe prevalence of the more aggressive virus decreased after early January 2020, they said. "These findings strongly support an urgent need for further immediate, comprehensive studies that combine genomic data, epidemiological data, and chart records of the clinical symptoms of patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)," they wrote. Their findings were published on Tuesday in the National Science Review, the journal of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
The study comes shortly after scientists from the University of Alberta took a huge step towards developing a treatment for the COVID-19 coronavirus. The researchers discovered that remdesivir - a drug used to treat Ebola - may also be effective for treating patients infected with coronavirus.
SEE ALSO :China confirms virus spreading between humansProfessor Matthias Gotte, a virologist working on the study, said: “We know the drug works against different coronaviruses, like MERS and SARS, and we know the novel coronavirus is very similar to SARS. “So I would say I’m cautiously optimistic that the results our team found with remdesivir and MERS will be similar with COVID-19.”
